It can be hard to meet new friends as an adult. That’s why on today’s show Mitchell Olson & Ashley Thompson got tips on making and maintaining adult friends. And speaking of friends, did you know that Mitchell and Ashley have been friends for the last decade? They took a trip down memory lane and shared an old video full of hijinks.

Your legal needs change with the different stages of life. That’s why Legacy Law Firm stopped by to explain how your estate planning needs change throughout your life.

In this week’s Across the Table Ashley Thompson sat down with Julian Beaudion to learn more about the nonprofit BIPOC community organization he helped found, The Hub SD.

Have you been practicing mindfulness? We sat down with a licensed professional counselor to learn more about the myths of mindfulness so you can enjoy more of the benefits.

Tune in tomorrow for another great KELOLAND Living! Scheels is stopping by to help us get prepped for back-to-school and we’re getting fishing tips from a pro!

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.