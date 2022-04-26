Today’s show had us flying high as we learned about a new graphic novel written and illustrated by Hector Currial and he even showed us his process for creating such amazing illustrations.

If you are looking to add a little sparkle to your spring routine, have you ever thought about adding a sparkling guava flavored water to your coffee? We bet you haven’t, but we learned a delicious recipe for just that on today’s show.

Would you ever consider working out with your significant other? If the answer I yes, we learned just the workout for you on today’s show.

While we might all feel like we are hustling our way through each and every day, adding an actual side hustle might be just the answer to being more in control of your career. We learned how on today’s show.

If you have a closet full of clothes, you could probably stand to part with some of them. We got the ins and outs on selling clothes online.

