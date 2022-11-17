Love the look of long lashes but struggle to apply false lashes? On today’s show we got tricks and tips from a makeup pro.

Ashley is back from Iceland and with her she brought some of her favorite products to make traveling easier.

Heading out to hunt? We had a recipe to whip up that deer meat for a delicious treat.

This week’s Reliabank Business Beat features two relators who have a passion for getting people into the right homes for them.

The holidays are coming and now your house can smell like them too, thanks to the essential oil recipes for the holidays we learned on today’s show.

