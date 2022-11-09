We sat down with Dakota Angler to hear what’s happening at the 2022 Ice Institute this weekend. Get your tickets and head over to Sioux Falls Arena & Convention Center for a good time.

Did you stop by our KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show? If you didn’t, there’s still time to get some great gifts for the holidays. Brittany Kaye shared her hand-picked gifts from last month’s KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts show.

Avera Health Plans stopped by to share what advantages Avera Health Plans offers in the health insurance marketplace and why it’s coverage worth considering.

SoDak 350 joined us on set to share more about their mission and details on an upcoming event.

To chop or not to chop? Minnehaha Master Gardner’s was in the studio to answer that question before the snow flurries start to fly.

Tune in tomorrow for another great show. We’re getting gun ready with the Outdoor Campus, introducing you to our next Reliabank Business Beat guest and making Fall cookies! All that and more coming up on Thursday’s show at 2 PM.

Tune into KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!