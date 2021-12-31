Final Friday of 2021 with KELOLAND Living

Happy New year’s Eve! We have one last encore performance before we meet you back in 2022 with all new KELOLAND Living shows. Today we shared a past show that featured 2021 Tradition of Caring recipeients.

Active Generations joined us to explain how they are supporting seniors in the Sioux Falls area both at the center and in their own homes.

It’s an unfortunate reality that every year, millions of men, women, and children are trafficked worldwide – including right here in South Dakota. Pathfinder joined us to share more about their mission to helping victims and how you can support them.

KELOLAND Media Group wants to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life. We take a look back at one 2021 nominee, Lisa Smith.

Women have traditionally held high status in the Lakota culture, in part because of the role of a female culture hero who, as the story is told, gave the Lakota people seven sacred rights, including the peace pipe. She is known as Pte’ San Win, the White Buffalo Calf Woman. We sat down with the White Buffalo Calf to learn how they are being guided by Pte’ San Win’s example to empower their community to end violence on the Rosebud Reservation.

We hope you enjoyed the past week of encore presentations. Enjoy your weekend celebrating 2022 and meet us back on Monday for an all new KELOLAND Living.. Creating a belief board and making a goal when it comes to your reading list are just a couple things we have to help you start 2022 off on the right foot.

