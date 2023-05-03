Get out your green for Mental Health Awareness Month. Mental health is an important topic all year round but May is specifically dedicated to raising awareness. Southeastern Behavioral Healthcare and NAMI Sioux Falls joined us on set to share details on two upcoming events to help start the conversation and raise awareness.

It’s safe to say after a long and very cold winter here in South Dakota, we all can’t wait to get outside and spend as much time there as possible once spring and summer arrive. Not sure what activities to do or how to get the kids involved? The Outdoor Campus West has some summer fun ready and waiting for you. We recently took a trip to Rapid City to stop by and get all the details and learned about their internship opportunities.

Mother’s Day is just over a week away. Do you know what you’re getting the mom in your life yet? How does a product that can make you look and feel your best by getting rid of the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in less than ten minutes sound? Plexaderm joined us via zoom to share more about the product and the special they have going on for Mother’s Day.

As seasons change, we all know as humans we go through our fair share of allergies and changes. But what about our pets? Do you know what preventative steps you need to take? Jet the Vet stopped by the studio to get us up to speed on heartworm, parvo and parasite prevention.

How has your energy been lately? Do you feel like you’ve been more negative lately? Or maybe other people around you have been? We might not have control over those around us but we can protect our own energy. We learned how to make a DIY energy cleansing spray that will help you feel better in no time.

