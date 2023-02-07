Happy National Fettucine Alfredo Day! I you are looking for Italian food, including Fettucine Alfredo, or any other Italian dish that you’re craving, Fazoli’s has you covered. They stopped by to share what’s on their menu.

Think about something you weren’t very good at in school. Could you see yourself leaving the corporate world to start a business doing that? Well, that’s what today’s Across the Table guest did! We introduced you to Maddie Peschong on today’s show.

Are you someone that deals with headaches, neck pain or other spinal pain? Upper Cervical of Sioux Falls stopped by to share what special services they offer that can help take that pain away.

Valentine’s Day is near! Do you know what you’re going to wear for the special day? We had an expert stop by to share some subtle ways you can add some love to your Valentine’s Day fashion.

Speaking of Valentine’s Day. You can’t celebrate without a sweet treat! We demonstrated how to make heart shaped cake truffles!

Tune in tomorrow for another great show! We’ve got tips for planning your spring garden, learning what it’s like from the host perspective when traveling with Holiday Vacations and celebrating Children’s Dental Health Month. All that and more coming up on Wednesday’s show!

Tune into KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!