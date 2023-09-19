On todays KELOLAND Living…Ashley Thompson and Mitchell Olson try creating a much easier version of the temperature blanket. This one is simply a temperature scarf.

Also, Ashley sat down with Brian Anderson, a child actor who later in life became the owner of the Dells Theatre.

Sioux Empire United Way kicked off their 2024 campaign week, and you can get all the details on what that entails.

Plus, did you know the first day of Fall is also the Falls Prevention Awareness Day? We had a professor from USD tell us all about it, and also test Ashley & Mitchell on our own balance.

Don’t miss tomorrow’s show where you’ll learn more about how to volunteer as a team.

You can watch KELOLAND Living at 2pm CST on KELOLAND TV, and again at 3pm CST on KELOXTRA.