We decided Fall naysayers aside that it was time to start whipping out the Fall décor with two easy DIY Autumnal wreaths.

Are you sick of punching the time cards of corporate America? We got advice on how to get out.

If you have been noodling what to make for a late night snack – we have the answer. It’s pasta chips!

We sat down with another fascinating person in KELOLAND. Today’s guest is an author, speaker, app creator AND more!

Back-to-school is a hectic time of year. That’s why on today’s show we got tips for how to help kids meditate their stress away.

Tune in again tomorrow for another great KELOLAND Living. We’re meeting the team behind KELO-TV’s newest show, First @ 4. And we’ll keep going strong with our Fall vibes with some easy DIY throw pillow upgrades.