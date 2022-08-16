Even if you haven’t picked up your first PSL of the season, you can start planning your Fall fashion accessories! We got tips from an expert on today’s show.

Speaking of Fall, fishing expert Ted Takasaki says Fall is his favorite time of year to go fishing.

In today’s Across the Table we got to know Cody Ingle and learn more about how he wants to make the world a better place through data!

If you have ever tried to substitute gluten-free flour in a recipe, you know how hard it is to get it right. That’s why on today’s show we had a gluten-free expert teach us her favorite substitutions.

And we headed out West again to take a look at the beautiful art of Jon Crane.

We’ve got another great show coming you way tomorrow! Have you ever heard of “tantouring” your face?? Brittany and Ashley are giving it a try themselves! And we get a look at the best books of 2022!

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CT on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CT on KELOXtra.