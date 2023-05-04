Today’s show leaves no shortage of things to get excited about for summer!

Let’s start with going on a picnic! In this week’s Reliabank Business Beat we sat down with Chef Lizzie to learn more about her new picnic baskets. Sourced from locally grown, fresh food, you can pick up a basket and be well on your way to a “Perfect Picnic”.

But how are you going to get there? Well, we suggest if you are driving that you make sure you have a clean car. But don’t fret, Silverstar Car Wash stopped by to share more about how they keep cars sparkling year-round and how they are honoring local heroes with free car washes in May.

We talked to two more nominees of the Touchstone Energy Cooperative’s Who Power’s You contest to learn more about the amazing ways they are serving KELOLAND.

If you have been suffering from the pain and tingling of neuropathy, there is a solution. We sat down with Dynamic Spine and Neuropathy to learn more about their neuropathy solution and the impacts of nutrition and exercise.

If after all of that you are ready to hit the road for a little get-a-way, why not join KELO-TV on a bus to Target Field? We’re telling you all about the next VIP FanFare trip to Target Field!

Tune in tomorrow for another great show! We’ll be celebrating Cinco de Mayo, not one, but TWO ways!

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELO-EXTRA!