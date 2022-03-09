In honor of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, we were joined by An Avera Health gastroenterologist to learn more about the importance of getting your colonoscopy and why they lowered the recommended age you need to start getting them to 45.

That isn’t the only awareness month we talked about on today’s show. We also learned more about how to communicate with people who are nonverbal in order to create a more inclusive world in honor of Developmental Disability Awareness month.

Now that you know what month it is, you can relax and enjoy some entertainment from Little Monsterous Theatre Company. They stopped by to tell us why they are tackling hard topics that are sure to bring out your emotions in their upcoming production of “Rabbit Hole” – and they gave us a preview of one of their scenes.

And we introduced you to our second finalist for 2022’s Remarkable Woman contest. Learn more about Sara Hento by following the link below from today’s show.

We’re more than halfway through the week, but we’ve still got more KELOLAND Living to do! Tune in tomorrow as we learn about another KELOLAND business in the Reliabank Business Beat. We’re also getting the secrets to making pho from a local Vietnamese chef and getting a preview of the upcoming Sportsman show. And have you ever heard the term “boomerang employee”? Find out more on tomorrow’s KELOLAND Living!

