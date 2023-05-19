Today’s show was all about summer vibes and good times!

Do you have the perfect beach bag yet? Ashley and Brittany got to work turning an inexpensive beach tote into a customized piece of wearable art.

Speaking of fashion, a local fashion blogger stopped by to give us the 411 on having a fashion forward summer.

All dressed up and nowhere to go? Sioux Falls Parks and Rec has plenty of options for you all summer long. They stopped by to tell us all about their summer activities.

And don’t forget the summer self-love. It can be hard to stop the negative self-talk when you pull those shorts out for the first time in the summer. But remember, every body is a summer body and we should all practice self-love all summer long.

And happy birthday to us!! KELO-TV turns 70 today! We sat down with Don Jorgensen and Kelli Volk to get a preview of this weekend’s anniversary special.

Tune in on Monday for another great show! Before you head outside to enjoy a workout in the summer weather, we’ve got some stretches to keep your muscles feeling great. And we’re getting started on our dream garden!

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA!