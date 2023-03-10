If you have a love for the outdoors and want to hunt, the South Dakota Parks & Wildlife Foundation has an opportunity for you. They stopped by to share details on their hunting 101 program and told us about the Outdoor Campus’ Expansion Project.

Speaking of things to do outdoors. The Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s show kicked off last night and they joined us to tell us more about the weekend of fun planned with plenty of things to see and pros to hear at the seminars.

We’ve learned about the five french mother sauces on the show but there’s a few more you need to know about. We demonstrated them to make sure you don’t roux the day next time you decide to get saucy in the kitchen.

The Sioux Falls Chamber Music Collective stopped by the studio give us a preview of their upcoming performance and told us about why it’s so important to promote inclusion through art.

We all know how important it is to get our sleep but did you know how much being sleepless can affect your heart? The American Heart Assoication joined us to share the impact it has and shared tips for getting on a sleeping schedule after Daylight Saving Time this weekend when we spring ahead.

