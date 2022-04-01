Happy April Fool’s Day! We had a great week here on KELOLAND Living this week. Be sure to catch up with what we did today before heading into your weekend plans.

Speaking of weekend plans, do you have any yet? We had a local Professional Bull Rider stop by the studio today to get us up to speed on some terminology and details for this weekend’s event.

If heading to the PBR this weekend isn’t your cup of tea, don’t worry. We also shared details on the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming performance: Bach’s Saint Matthew Passion.

Are you a fan of donuts? How about in the air fryer? No, that is not an April Fool’s Day joke. We shared an air fryer donut recipe and kicked off our Air Fried Fridays that we will be continuing the entire month of April.

When it comes to what you drive, have you ever wondered what type of vehicle is best for the environment? We had an expert stop by to explain how to separate the corn from the kernel to help better our planet.

Practicing yoga has multiple benefits and one of those is digestion. A yoga instructor joined us in the studio to share some exercises that can help improve your digestion.

That’s a wrap on our last week of shows in the month of March but don’t worry, we’ve got a lot of great things planned for you coming up in April. Be sure to tune in on Monday to learn about NFTs, meet our next Across The Table guest and learn a delicious meatloaf recipe that everyone in the family can enjoy. All that and much more coming up at 2 PM on Monday.

Watch M-F at 2 PM CT on KELOLAND TV or watch at 3 PM CT on KELOEXTRA!

