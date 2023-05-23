Growing the perfect garden is no easy task. That’s why we asked an expert to help us dig in as we planted all of our favorite herbs and veggies at KELOLAND Living Ashley Thompson’s house.

Speaking of gardens, they can be the perfect place to throw a wedding. But how do you make your wedding unique? On today’s show we were joined by a local event planner to get the latest on nontraditional wedding ideas.

In today’s Across the Table we sat down with Amanda Schofield to learn more about how her life has taken her around the country, but it’s living a life in recovery that shows her the most joy.

And Upper Cervical of Sioux Falls stopped by to walk us through their patient experience and how they can help those experiencing neck and upper back pain.

Tune in tomorrow for another great show! We’re taking you to Waxing the City to learn more about their dedication to smooth skin. We’re also getting a lesson on embroidery from Fonder Sewing Machine Co!

Watch KELO-TV every M-W at 2 PM CST and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.