Do you have your weekend dinners planned? No? Worry not! We’ve got you covered with a mom-tested, kid approved pasta sauce that’s so simple even the kids can make it.

While you’re whipping up dinner did you open any cans? If so, DON’T TOSS THEM! Upcycle them! We learned how to take a tin can and turn it into a beautiful bloom on today’s show.

Speaking of blooms, when was the last time you stopped to smell the flowers on a vacation of your own? Before you set sail on your next dreamy vacation we’ve got a few tips to complete the perfect cruise just for you.

And, while we’re talking about tips, have you ever thought of creating your own piece of art? We show you how you can become a digital artist and make your own custom piece in less time than you think, and all you’ll need is a computer and a bit of time.

We’ve got another great show Monday! We’re learning how the city of Sioux Falls is helping to shine a light on Colorectal Cancer. KELOLAND News is bringing awareness to the plight of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People, be here as we sit down with two of the reporters leading the journey. Plus, is your college aged student ready to head to school financially? We’re talking with an expert on they can be best prepared. You’re not going to want to miss it.

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXtra!