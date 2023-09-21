Today on KELOLAND Living, Ashley Thompson and Mitchell Olson started showing their Halloween spirit with some crafting that could spruce up your fireplace mantel.

Then, if you’re in need of a bathroom make-over, you’re in luck! Rod from Re-Bath dropped by to share all the latest trends blowing out the powder room.

Ashley sat down to discuss the challenges of an insurance company after an accident, and how Pierre’s Body Shop might be able to help, in this week’s Reliabank Business Beat.

And we get tips from an expert on the appropriate language to use when talking about suicide.

Don’t miss Tomorrow’s show when Mitchell makes a South Dakota Taco Salad for Ashley to try.

You can watch KELOLAND Living at 2pm CST on KELOLAND TV, and again at 3pm CST on KELOLXTRA.