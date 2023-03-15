St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, but do you know the difference between an Irish whiskey and an American whisky?? We learned all about the differences between the two kinds of whiskeys and even tried a blend of the two on today’s show!

Speaking of St. Patrick’s Day, we learned how to make a “kucky” charm bracelet and fun DIY shamrock mugs just in time for the festivities.

This weekend also brings us the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra’s Sci-Fi Spectactular. Learn more about the music from Star Wars, Star Treck, Aliens and more by watching this segment, linked below.

We are all a little sick of winter, but what is an inconvenience for most of us is causing critical blood shortages for the Community Blood. We learned more about where we stand on blood donations and how you can help.

And if figuring out what jeans to buy has you wearing nothing but sweatpants, check out our segment on everything jeans!

Sadly, if you tune in to KELO-TV tomorrow at 2 PM, you’ll find the NCAA basketball tournament. But you can still find an encore presentation of KELOLAND Living on our sister station, KELOXTRA at 2PM CENTRAL TIME and on CW of the Black Hills at 3 PM Mountain time on Thursday and Friday.