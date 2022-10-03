Profile Plan stopped by to celebrate 10 years of helping change lives and to share reasons you might need a health coach.

Kidz-N-Coats explained how the unique program works and why no child should have to face South Dakota’s snow, sub-zero temperatures or freezing rain without something to keep them warm.

With the holiday season comes many events and gatherings. Hay Camp Brewing Company explains how their events team can help you.

Brittany Kaye and Ashley Thompson got started on their DIY Halloween costume for the show. They demonstrated the first step for you to follow along.

The Better Business Bureau joined us to explain what their Torch Awards for Ethics is and why they do it.

Tune in tomorrow for another great show. We’re introducing you to our next Across the Table guest, getting tips on taking family photos and making apple cider vinegar. All that and more coming up on tomorrow’s Tuesday show.

Tune into KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!