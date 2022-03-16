We always love it when Delta David Gier from the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra drops in and today was an extra special treat as he brought the composer of this Saturday’s World Premiere piece, Malek Jandali, in with him.

Trying to figure out how to fit a nightly glass of wine into your macro goals? In this week’s Reliabank Business Beat Ashley Thompson sat down with Kade Lingemann. He’s the general manager of Ekin Nutrition and the owner of LifeBase Solutions.

When we talk about electric cooperatives you might think we are talking about who’s powering your electricity, but on today’s show we talked about who’s powering communities and the Touchstone Energy Who Powers Who contest.

Are you the kind of person who tells people not to even talk to them before you’ve had a cup of coffee? We learned how we can get lots of cups of coffee and support a local nonprofit at the upcoming Dakota Coffee Festival.

And we learned more about one man’s path to becoming a motivational speaker when we sat down with Parker Hanson.

