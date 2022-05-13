Happy Friday! We aired a special encore performance of KELOLAND Living today.

Looking for a tea-licious cocktail recipe? We’ve got you covered with a Festive French 75 and a Mint-Basil Collins, both based with flavorful tea from The Spice and Tea Exchange of Sioux Falls.

While you get cozy sipping on your tea, maybe you want to try your hand at a new handicraft? On today’s show Ashley Thompson taught Brittany Kaye the art of latch hooking.

Thinking of becoming a foster parent? We were joined by a local family who fosters and then we spoke to an expert to understand how to become a foster parent.

For many of us babysitting was our first paying gig, but as you think of sending your own kids out on their first babysitting jobs it’s important to know about resources that can help prepare them for the job. That’s why we sat down with EmBe to learn more about its babysitting classes.

We hope you have a great weekend. Meet us back on Monday for another great show. We’re talking to the Better Business Bureau about severe weather scams, taking you through the process of donating blood and getting a lesson with Sioux Falls golf. All that and more coming up at 2 PM on Monday.

Watch M-F at 2 PM CT on KELOLAND TV or watch at 3 PM CT on KELOEXTRA!

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!