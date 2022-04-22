We’re officially into the weekend, but if you’re looking for a new way to start Monday you’re going to want to pay attention.

Are you looking for a new career West River? Pennington County is here with a new opportunity you’re sure to love. Find out more about their current open positions in the link below.

Your feet support your body all day, everyday. So, shouldn’t you be treating them right? We learned from our friends from the Good Feet Store how their insoles can keep you walking on cloud 9.

Are you ready to hit the sidewalks for a wicked good time? We got the scoop on this summer’s upcoming Innoskate Festival with Levitt At The Falls. If you’re ready to shred and learn more about the exciting collaboration be sure to check out this article.

And, it’s no secret that the espresso martini is having a major moment in the sun, but do you know the secret to making them perfectly at home? We caught up with a local mixologist to learn a few tricks of the trade to perk up your next happy hour.

We’ve got another great show coming up this Monday. Be here as we give you the inside scoop on Sioux Falls Golf before you hit the links. We get the tips on multi-tasking products you can find in your makeup bag. Plus, how dreams of becoming a mortician can change drastically.

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELOLAND TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!