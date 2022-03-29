In today’s Across the Table Ashley Thompson sat down with Augustana University’s Dean of Students, Mark Blackburn, to learn how this California boy made it to South Dakota and what he loves about leading students at Augustana.

If it feels like winter has been dragging on, you will be re-leafed to know that on today’s show we learned how to make spring wreaths to help close the door on Old Man Winter.

It can be encouraging to see those pounds drop when you first start a diet, but at some point most people feel like they hit a plateau. That’s why on today’s show we had an expert give us tips for when that happens.

Candy isn’t just for Christmas, it’s for Easter too! We were joined by our favorite resident scientist chef to learn all about the chemistry of candy.

Losing a baby is devastating, that’s why one organization is making care packages to help mothers during that heart wrenching time.

Join us again tomorrow on the KELOLAND Living set for another great show! We’re meeting a local Ukrainian woman who knows the strength of Ukrainians first-hand. We’re also learning how to make our own furniture cleaner using essential oils and we’re learning more on the Levitt national tour with our friends from Levitt at the Falls! Tune in tomorrow at 2 PM!

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELOLAND TV and 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!



