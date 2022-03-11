We hope you had a hearty lunch before you watched today’s episode of KELOLAND Living because we did a lot of cooking in the KELOLAND Living kitchen today!

Are you practicing the Lenten tradition of avoiding meat on Fridays? Chef Kaleb from JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars stopped by to teach us how he makes his delicious shrimp tacos and much-requested fish po boy.

But do you know WHY some choose not to eat meat on Fridays during Lent? The Catholic Diocese joined us to explain the meaning behind Lenten traditions.

Still hungry and wish you were lucky enough to have a plate of nachos in front of you? Well better than a finding a leprechaun OR a pot of gold – we found out how to make Irish nachos AND bangers and mash.

If you’re hankering for more of a snack than a meal, why not snack on some potato chips? We’re getting ahead of National Potato Chip Day but learning about some alternatives to chips.

Spring is almost here – we promise. And you can have your house fresh as a daisy with a little spring organizing. We had an organizing expert on today’s show to help us turn our chaos into calm.

You won’t want to miss Monday’s KELOLAND Living! Jeff Gould will be joining us to guest host alongside Ashley Thompson AND while he’s here he is going to give us a lesson on writing our own stories. It’s Pi Day and we’re celebrating with a math-themed pie. Learn how to support women veterans and get tips on setting up your basketball brackets from our very own Sean Bower. Tune in at 2 PM!

