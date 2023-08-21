Ashley Thompson and Mitchell Olson sat down with Dakota Dachshund Rescue to find out some cool tips on cooling down your pup in this excessive heat.

Then they learned all about how to crochet characters onto hats with our friends at FarrAway Creations. They’ll also be at this year’s KELOLAND Living Arts & Craft Show Oct 20th and 21st.

We also threw our hat in the DIY ring to show the viewers a fun way to use LEGOs while organizing a school locker for your middle schooler.

Plus…whoever said you could have TOO MUCH Barbie? Certainly not Ashley & Mitchell! They get a tutorial on make-up application that’s perfect for your inner (and outer) Barbie (or Ken).

Tomorrow don’t miss Ashley & Mitchell as they learn variations on dead-lifting.

You can watch KELOLAND Living at 2PM CST on KELOLAND TV, and 3PM CST on KELOXTRA.