We kicked off the show today by introducing you to two more of the Touchstone Electric Cooperative Who Powers You Contest nominees. We connected with Ken Carda and Beau Larson over zoom to learn more about how they are making a difference in their community.

We learned how a local trucking company is supporting truckers in today’s Reliabank Business Beat. Dylan Peterson shared more about his mission to help truckers when they are trying to make a decision when it comes to adding to their fleet.

In honor of National Disability Awareness Month, we’ve been discussing different topics each week. Today, we continued the conversation to learn more and understand why representation is so important when it comes to inclusivity.

For all of you participating in our KELOLAND Living Book Club, you should be excited to hear we introduced our next pick and discussed last month’s on today’s show.

Bullying is never fun to deal with. We sat down with a local school counselor to learn more about the different forms and tips for ending the bully-victim cycle.

