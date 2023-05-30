Having a passion for something and turning it into a business can seem intimidating and you might stray away from the idea. But that’s exactly what today’s Across The Table guest did and succeeded at. KELOLAND Living’s Brittany Kaye sat down with LaurieBelles Owner, Laurie Karlson, at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars to hear more about how her passion for fashion grew into what it has become today.

The South Dakota Cattleman’s Foundation has a mission to help feed those in need and that’s exactly what they’re doing at their upcoming 10th Annual Prime Time Gala. They, along with Feeding South Dakota, joined us on set to tell us more about what’s happening at the event and the impact the proceeds have on Feeding South Dakota.

Every year the Sioux Empire Home Builders Care Foundation works to make a difference by completing projects to make homes more accessible for those in need. We sat down with two of this year’s volunteers to learn more about the six projects they’re tackling for the 2023 Repair Affair.

Having beautiful skin is something we all strive for and Plexaderm is committed to helping you achieve that. They joined us to share their Memorial Day special with us so you can feel confident and beautiful in your skin.

Speaking of our skin.. We see a variety of makeup tips and tricks all over social media daily. We had a local Makeup Artist stop by to answer some common questions when it comes to doing our makeup so we don’t have to wonder anymore!

Tune in tomorrow for another great show! We’re making smoked honey & black cocoa marshmallows, learning all about TMJ and stopping by Big Thunder Gold Mine. All that and more coming up on Wednesday’s KELOLAND Living at 2 PM.

Tune into KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!