In today’s Reliabank business beat we sat down with Dr. Gregory Nissen from Dakota Vascular to learn how their team is helping your veins, vessels and arteries stay in tip-top shape.



We also asked a new question of our favorite beverages, “Can it Carbonate?” From your classic lemonade to your favorite cocktail we found out what works and what fails on today’s show.



That’s not all if you’re looking to fill your weekend with fun, we have the best and brightest films you can catch in your local KELOLAND Movie theatre this weekend.



And, what about a matinee during the day, and then shaking a tail feather with Levitt at the falls by night? We sat down with the Levitt’s Executive Director to hear all about the concerts coming to the stage this weekend.



And it wouldn’t be a Thursday is we didn’t have you dancing in your seat. Nobody’s watching… go ahead and stand up for the music of DuPont Brass.

On tomorrow’s show, find out a fun and unique way to take a little 3-day road trip.

Watch KELOLAND Living M-F at 2pm CST on KELOLAND TV, and at 3pm CST on KELOXTRA.