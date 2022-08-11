We sat down with Boom Athletics for this week’s Reliabank Business Beat to learn more about how their individualized performance training programs can take an athlete to the next level.

It’s almost the weekend which means it’s time for a visit from Levitt at the Falls. They stopped by to share what you can expect this weekend and share a sneak peek at one of the performers.

We stepped back into the kitchen to continue with another lesson of knife skills to make sure we are in tip-top shape.

If you love fair food but can’t eat it because of your dietary restrictions, you’re in luck. We demonstrated how to make gluten free funnel cakes and vegetarian corn dogs.

Tune in tomorrow for another great show. We’re sitting down with a local step mom and mom to share co-parenting tips, introducing you to orange wine and making breakfast banana boats. All that and more coming up on Friday’s show at 2pm.

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA!

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!