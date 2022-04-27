We made it over the midweek slump with another great show.

We kicked off the show with Avera Health learning more about the critical need for organ donors and shared one woman’s personal donor story.

Get ready to run this town! Avera stopped by with details on this year’s Avera Race for the Cure.

The American Advertising Federation of South Dakota and Remedy Brewing Company are teaming up with a unique opportunity for the community. They stopped by to explain how you have the chance to create the design of Remedy’s new brew.

Spring has sprung and that means it might be time to switch up the wardrobe and accessories. Do you have a handbag you like to bring out this time of year? We had an expert stop by to share what handbag trends you’ll be seeing this season.

Are you jumping on the monochromatic design trend for your home? If you’re looking to go down that path with your design, we shared a DIY project that will get you ready to hop on board the trend.

We’ve got another great show planned for tomorrow! We’re introducing you to two more East River Electric Cooperation Who Powers You Contest nominees, sharing tips on budgeting for summer travel and sitting down with our next Business Beat Guest at Reliabank. All that and more coming up on Thursday’s show at 2 PM.

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELOLAND TV and at 3 PM on KELOXTRA.

And don’t forget to follow us on Social Media!