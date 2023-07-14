It’s been another eventful week on the KELOLAND Living set. Friday was NO exception.

KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson was joined once again by local author, Achut Deng, and the two went further into Achut’s memior Don’t Look Back: A Memoir of War, Survival, and My Journey from Sudan to America. Follow the link below to hear a retelling of the books events directly from Achut.

Sophie Daly once again joined us to help fill-in as we hunt for our next permanent co-host.

Sophie talked with Vern Eide Mitsubishi’s Business Manager to learn how the switch to becoming employee owned has only made their business grow stronger.

Do you know when, where and why to give a gift? Have you ever wondered if giving cash as a gift is tacky? Sophie talked with a branding coach and etiquette expert to get all of our burning gifting questions answered.

What’s a weekend kick off without a little wine? In honor of Bastille Day (07/14) KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson sat down with the owner of Gist Wine Shoppe to demystify french wine, and give us wine for the people.

That wraps up another week for KELOLAND Living, but next week is promising to be just as fun.

We kick off the week with what you need to know before you book your next travel adventure to avoid a scam with the Better Business Bureau. Have you ever seen a purple bean? We’re learning how to cook the pretty, tasty treat fresh from Ashley’s garden. Plus, how you can take better care of your garden with a lesson in composting.

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.