You see Brittany and Ashley on the show everyday but there’s an entire team off camera that help make this show successful. We sat down with one of those individuals for this week’s Across the Table segment.

The Sioux Falls Development Foundation stopped by to share more about what they do for our community and give details on an upcoming summit you’ll want to attend.

We have all seen what vaccines can do. The City of Sioux Falls’ Director of Public Health sat down with us to explain why now is not the time to give up the ghost on vaccines.

Sioux Falls Noon Sertoma Club joined us in the studio to tell us about the new playground equipment for their park and how you can help support their mission at the upcoming Sertoma Beer Fest.

Sioux Falls has a variety of great places to eat at. We got a little taste on today’s show and learned how you can attend Taste of Sioux Falls to enjoy good eats while supporting the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk.

