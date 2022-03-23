If you came to today’s show hungry, we’re sorry because we probably made you hungrier. We all have our favorite breads but on today’s show we feasted on Breadsmith breads while learning about the breads competing in their Bread Bracket.

Did you eat too much bread? We’ve got a kettlebell workout for that. We learned some fun an easy kettlebell moves get you swinging into success.

If your like us that last part made you groan out load. That’s why on today’s show we asked an expert to teach us how to find joy in working out.

There seem to be a million different kinds of mascara wands and a million ways to use them. And if you are like Ashley Thompson, you are doing it wrong. We had a professional makeup artist on set today to teach us all about the tiny magic wands.

We wrapped up our spotlight on our Remarkable Women nominees by talking to our fourth and final nominee. And she certainly is remakrable.

Tune in tomorrow for another fantastic KELOLAND Living. We’re continuing the conversation on disabilities and inclusion by talking about representation. We meet a business in the trucking industry trying to mitigate supply issues and soaring gas prices in this week’s Reliabank Business Beat. And we wrap up our latest KELOLAND Living Book Club pick.

Watch KELOLAND Living on KELOLAND TV every M-F at 2 PM CST and on KELOXTRA at 3 PM CST.

