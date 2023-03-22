Do you want to shrink your under-eye bags and wrinkles from view? You’re in luck! Plexaderm joined us via zoom to tell us all about their new Plexaderm 10 minute challenge deal that will have you feeling refreshed in no time.

Whether it’s makeup or skincare, we are constantly flooded with new ideas for our beauty routine on a regular basis. Today, we learned how we can up our beauty routine using essential oils and demonstrated a DIY Glow Up Skin Serum.

By definition, stalking is the crime of illegally following and watching someone over a period of time. We had an expert join us to explain more about the signs you’re being stalked and what to do if you’re in that situation.

REACH Literacy’s Brewhaha event provides critical funds for youth and adult literacy programming. They stopped by to tell us more about this year’s storytellers and share details on the upcoming event.

Are you thinking about updating your dining room chairs? Maybe they have a sad look to them? Don’t go buying new ones just yet because Furniture Mission stopped by to demonstrate a way you can reupholster them and shared details on how you can support their organization.

Tune in tomorrow for another great show. We’re introducing you to our next Reliabank Business Beat guest, learning more about another one of the Remarkable Woman nominees and getting the details on 2023 transitional fashion. All that and more coming up on Thursday’s show at 2 PM.

Tune into KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!