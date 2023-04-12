Soccer preempted us from our normal show time but we still had an opportunity for you to watch an encore presentation of KELOLAND Living on KELOXTRA!

Do you want to shrink your under-eye bags and wrinkles from view? You’re in luck! Plexaderm joined us via zoom to tell us all about their new Plexaderm 10 minute challenge deal that will have you feeling refreshed in no time.

Whether it’s makeup or skincare, we are constantly flooded with new ideas for our beauty routine on a regular basis. Today, we learned how we can up our beauty routine using essential oils and demonstrated a DIY Glow Up Skin Serum.

By definition, stalking is the crime of illegally following and watching someone over a period of time. We had an expert join us to explain more about the signs you’re being stalked and what to do if you’re in that situation.

REACH Literacy’s Brewhaha event provides critical funds for youth and adult literacy programming. They stopped by to tell us more about this year’s storytellers and share details on the upcoming event.

Are you thinking about updating your dining room chairs? Maybe they have a sad look to them? Don’t go buying new ones just yet because Furniture Mission stopped by to demonstrate a way you can reupholster them and shared details on how you can support their organization.

We hope you enjoyed today’s encore presentation of KELOLAND Living. Join us tomorrow with an all new show! We’re trying out the new protein cottage cheese ice cream TikTok trend, learning how to deal with muddy dogs this time of year and introducing you to our next Reliabank Business Beat guest! All that and more coming up at 2 PM on Thursday’s show.

Tune into KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.

Don’t forget to follow us on social media!