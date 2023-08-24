On today’s KELOLAND Living…HOLD ONTO YOUR DUCKS…we had an award winning duck, Leonard, in the studio today. He and 4-H Mom/Veterinarian, Jenny Knutson, gave us the scoop on how a duck can win at the fair.

Plus, Ashley Thompson catches up with our friends at Levitt at the Falls to find out everything we can expect at this weekend of concerts.

We also had a musical treat today, featuring Friday night’s headlining band, The Autumn Kings.

Also, Vance Thompson Vision has a new doctor from the Sioux City area. We caught up with him and the procedures he’ll be focusing on at his new position.

On tomorrow’s show, Mitchell attempts to teach Ashley how to play the piano…and much more.

You can watch KELOLAND Living at 2PM CST on KELOLAND TV, or at 3pm CST on KELOXTRA.