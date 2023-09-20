On todays KELOLAND Living, Ashley Thompson and Mitchell Olson celebrate the 6th Birthday of Ashley’s son Fox.

Then Mitchell learned all about how to repurpose century-old barn wood into rustic relics and furniture. You can check out all of their treasures at this year’s KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show this Oct 20th & 21st.

Also, have you ever wondered what the benefits of volunteering could bring to your company when done with colleagues at work? Learn more about them on today’s show.

Plus, how to encourage your child to feel empowered and advocate for themselves at school and beyond the classroom.

Don’t miss tomorrow’s show, we have some spooky arts and crafts with Mitchell and Ashley, plus so much more.

You can watch KELOLAND Living at 2pm CST on KELOLAND TV, and again at 3pm CST on KELOXTRA.