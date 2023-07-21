On today’s KELOLAND Living, guest host Sophie Daly took us to some of the best and brightest parts of KELOLAND.

Sophie was joined by Tracy Lambert the General Manager of WilLiquors in Sioux Falls. Tracy was able to lead Sophie in a bourbon tasting fresh from Kentucky.

Fashion & Lifestyle Blogger, Sarah Westerman dropped in to show Sophie (and all of us) how we can be dressed better than the doll herself for the Barbie movie premiere.

Before she left on her Alaskan Adventure, KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson sat down with our director Khalil Hesvik to learn all the pitfalls and must-do’s when you travel to Japan.

And, Sophie caught up with the team from the American Heart Association to learn how they can help you with the new Medicaid expansion.

On Monday’s show we’re learning about a one day art camp for kids and teens. Plus how you can get the best skin of your life with Plexaderm. You’re not going to want to miss it.

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELO-EXTRA!