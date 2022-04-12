We had a day that any foodie would dream of.

Have you ever wondered “what do I do with all of these eggs after Easter?” We were joined by one local mom who had a few clever ideas to hop through those dozens of eggs.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Our friends from Children’s Home Society of South Dakota dropped in to teach us how we can be better advocates for victims of child abuse and how we can start a conversation with our own children.

Lettuce wraps are a great way to get in a bit of protein while limiting your carb load, and they taste great to. That’s why our own Brittany Kaye walked us through her own recipe.

It wasn’t all food on today’s show, we got some vital information on how we can keep ourselves safe with a few self defense moves.

Tune in tomorrow for an all new KELOLAND Living – BUT make sure you’re on the right channel when you do. Soccer is once again kicking us off our regular station but have no fear, we’ll still be airing on KELOXTRA at 2 PM CST and then again for an encore viewing at 9 PM CST. We’ve got a special sweet treat, and red flags to watch out for when home buying on tomorrow’s show!

