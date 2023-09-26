We had two very cute alpacas join us in the studio today! Barrett and Toast joined us to show us all the cool things you can make from alpaca yarn.

We sat down Across the Table from recording artist, Danica Micheals, to learn more about her road to discovering her passion for country music.

We also got information on cold weather camping gear recommendations from Best Reviews.

Tune in tomorrow for another great show. We’re learning more about turning your minimalist spaces into maximalist spaces with an interior designer!

Watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2 PM CST on KELO-TV and at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.