Today we learned how you could also head to Hawaii with KELOLAND New’s Anchor Kelli Volk. Hear what she’s looking forward to the most on her adventure with Holiday Vacations.

Then we cracked out our Barbie costumes one last time to do some alterations in order to make them even MORE Pink-tastic for our big Halloween Spectacular show tomorrow on KELOLAND Living.

Also, if you haven’t been to Jewel of the West in Hill City, now would be a great time to visit. Just in case you do, take note, because they’ve updated their fall hours.

Then, we speak with Avera Health to learn more about how Avera works to shine a light on innovative breast cancer research and treatment in October and every single month of the year.

Finally, Mitchell Olson takes Ashley Thompson on a tour of the spookiest places in downtown Sioux Falls. You won’t want to miss this segment.

Plus you’ll want to stay tuned for part 2 on tomorrow’s big show. It’ll be a spook-tacular event.

You can watch KELOLAND Living every M-F at 2PM CST on KELOLAND TV, and again at 3PM CST on KELOXTRA.

