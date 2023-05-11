Do you feel like you’re up to speed on technology? For this week’s Business Beat segment, Ashley Thompson stopped by Reliabank to learn more about how they are consistently trying to stay on trend and how one of the the ways they do that is with their paperless billing option.

Touchstone Energy Cooperatives has been shining a light on individuals that are making a difference in their community through their Who Powers You Contest. We introduced you to two more nominees today. Be sure to tune in on May 25th to hear the winner announced.

Ashley and Brittany both agree that blush is a staple when it comes to a makeup routine, but did you know you can actually change the illusion of your face shape by where you place it? We learned all about the power of blush from a local makeup artist.

Do you have your Mother’s Day gift yet? It doesn’t always have to be something expensive and big. It could be something as simple as making her breakfast. We demonstrated a delicious one-pan breakfast sandwiches and burritos recipe to try this weekend!

High school gradution parties featuring the colors of your high school or soon-to-be college? That party plan is so yesterday! Why not do a theme of something that is special to your high school grad? We got advice on planning the perfect party and demonstrated a few DIYs for some interactive fun.

Kick off your weekend on the right foot by tuning in tomorrow for another great show. And it’s also Ashley’s birthday tomorrow!! We’re checking in with another familiar face in KELOLAND, learning how to enhance sauce flavors with gin, and learning about the benefits of child-parent relationship therapy. All that and more coming up on Friday’s show.

