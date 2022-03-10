We hope we helped you tackle your Thursday with all of the great information on today’s show.

Do you have weekend plans? The Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show stopped by to get us up to speed on everything going on at the Sioux Falls Arena & Convention Center that you won’t want to miss.

A home equity loan is an installment loan based on the equity of the borrower’s home. Not sure what type of equity loan you should get or know how much equity you have in your home? Today’s Reliabank Business Beat guest answered those questions and more.

We introduced you to two more of the Touchstone Energy Cooperative Who Powers You Contest nominees. LeAnn Moe and Chris Reder joined us via zoom to share more about how they serve our community and why.

We put the “pho” in “pho-nomenal” Thursday by whipping up a traditional Vietnamese dish. It’s a noodle soup so good you’ll be begging for more!

If you’ve ever left a company and returned to work for them again, you’re what they call a “boomerang employee.” We had an expert stop by to share the benefits for going back to a job you love.

We have another great show coming up tomorrow to kick your weekend off on the right foot. We’re sharing tips for spring organizing, some Irish food examples to get you ready for St. Patrick’s Day, and getting the details on the traditions of Lent. All that and more coming up on Friday’s KELOLAND Living at 2 PM.

Watch M-F at 2 PM CT on KELOLAND TV or watch at 3 PM CT on KELOEXTRA!

And don’t forget to follow us on social media!