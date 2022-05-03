On today’s show, we introduced you to our next Across the Table guest. We sat down with Austin Vanderzee at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars to learn more about how his voice has led him to so much success.

When you’re giving back to yourself or your community are you doing it with intention or for attention? We sat down with a Life Coach to learn the difference between the two.

Warmer weather is upon us and that means people will be starting up those bonfires and enjoying more time outdoors. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue stopped by to explain what we need to know to prevent fires during a drought.

As a busy mom, it can be nice to take a day and have some peace and quiet to yourself. We had two local moms join us on set to talk about how you can take back Mother’s Day back without feeling guilty.

Speaking of Mother’s Day, do you have a unique card ready for the special mom in your life? We shared a DIY flower card that is easy to make, special and sure to “wow” Mom!

We’ve got another great show planned for tomorrow! BUT make sure you’re on the right channel when you do. Soccer is once again kicking us off our regular station but have no fear, we’ll still be airing on KELOXTRA at 2 PM CST and then again for an encore viewing at 9 PM CST. We’re learning how to put together a zen succulent garden, tips for using social media to build your side hustle and sharing a DIY gift for mom. All that and more coming up on Wednesday’s KELOLAND Living.

