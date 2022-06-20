We kicked off the week with a show full of lots of dogs!

It’s only Monday but we’re sure you’re already looking forward to the weekend. Have any plans yet? Scavenger’s Journey stopped by to share how this annual event offers you a shopping spree that covers 180 miles of awesome deals at yard sales, organized flea markets, farmer’s markets, and specialty shops.

We introduced you to another vendor that you can find at the upcoming KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show. Grandma Orange Purses stopped by to share all of her new items that she’s been working on.

The Dell Rapids Community Recreation Committee is making big things happen for their small town. The group of women shared what they’re working on for their latest project and how they make it possible.

When it comes to adopting a pet with disabilities, there are some things you should know. Almost Home Canine Rescue stopped by to answer some of those questions and explain how they have just as much love to give, if not more.

The Harrisburg High School marching band shared what it was like performing in the National Memorial Day Parade and how you can catch an encore performance this Sunday on KELOXTRA.

