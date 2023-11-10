It was a big day on KELOLAND Living! Ashley Thompson was joined by guest host Sophie Daly, and the two kicked off the show, filling us in on this year’s Dakota Angler Ice Institute happening at the Sioux Falls Convention Center this weekend.

Do you have plans for next weekend? No? Are you interested in a night of celebration complete with delectable cuisine, dancing, music, and a chance to experience Indian culture? You’re in luck! The Hindu Temple of Siouxland’s annual Diwali Gala is on November 18! See below for more information.

The Veterans Community Project helps homeless veterans, who are twice as likely to experience homelessness, with 20% of male homeless individuals being veterans. KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson visited the VCP, Sioux Falls’s new development, where they’re doing more to provide homes to unhoused vets.

We’ve got even more fun planned for Monday’s KELOLAND Living, including why you may want to start your Thanksgiving prep a little early.

You can watch KELOLAND Living every Monday through Friday at 2 PM CST on KELOLAND TV and again at 3 PM CST on KELOXTRA.