Orange you glad we had a show today? We think it went pear-fectly!

On today’s show we showed you how to make your very own marzipan fruit just in time for festive holiday baking.

We kept getting creative, this time out of the kitchen, with DIY Advent calendars.

One of Sanford’s newest Orthopedic Surgeons stopped by to show us what a difference technology makes in orthopedics.

It’s Giving Tuesday! On today’s show we gave ideas for small ways that you can make a big difference in the community.

And we sat down with another person in KELOLAND that you should know in today’s Across the Table at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars.

Tune in tomorrow for another great show. We’re tree-mendously excited to be bringing you another Christmas craft. Can you guess what it is? And we’ll get some holi-dating advice too!