This weekend, hundreds of walkers will take to the bike trail in Sioux Falls and walk their hearts out for people they love, people they like and some people they don’t even know. It’s that annual American Heart Association of South Dakota’s Heart Walk.
The two people joining us today know exactly why they’re walking tomorrow morning. Jim Woster is the 2021 Heart Walk Co-Chair and Dave Austad is a heart attack survivor and 2021 Heart Walk Ambassador.
Both of them are putting their hearts into this year’s walk. And they’re hoping you will join them.
Show your love and join the Sioux Falls Heart Walk Saturday morning
