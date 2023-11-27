If you have a spouse who snores like a freight train, you should listen up, assuming you still can hear. Because today we’re tackling a touchy topic: To sleep, or not to sleep… in separate bedrooms?



Thankfully, Krissie Benson is a licensed marriage counselor with Kristiana Benson Counseling and is no stranger to negotiating the nocturnal differences between couples.



She joined us to help determine whether having his & her bedrooms is better for your relationship’s health, or whether it defeats the togetherness that marriage represents.